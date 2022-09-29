Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,546.00

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Butterfly Protocol has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol’s genesis date was January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

