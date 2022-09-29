Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.97. Cactus has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cactus by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

