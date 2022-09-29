Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 9166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.11.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

