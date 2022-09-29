CaliCoin (CALI) Price Hits $0.0119

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. CaliCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaliCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CaliCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaliCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliCoin Profile

CaliCoin launched on January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for CaliCoin is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CaliCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaliCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaliCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.