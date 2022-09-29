Callisto Network (CLO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.96 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,229,935,981 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

