Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,928,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.24.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

