Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

