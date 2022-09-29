Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 884,509 shares.The stock last traded at $44.08 and had previously closed at $44.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,467,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 492,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 91.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

