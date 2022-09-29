Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Director Victor Dsouza Purchases 14,500 Shares

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director Victor Dsouza bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,800 shares in the company, valued at C$97,300.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

