Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Director Victor Dsouza Purchases 14,500 Shares

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director Victor Dsouza bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,800 shares in the company, valued at C$97,300.
Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance
Shares of ICE stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
See Also
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.