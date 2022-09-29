Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Down 7.1%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 370,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 63,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

