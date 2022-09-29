Carbon Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,417.19 or 1.00034392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00083612 BTC.

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

