Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

