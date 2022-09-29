CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

