Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$286.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$202.64.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$119.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$147.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cargojet has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$210.00.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

