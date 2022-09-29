CargoX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,985.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

