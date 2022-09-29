Carnomaly Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $651,900.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Carnomaly has a total market cap of $651,900.00 and $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carnomaly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly’s genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.

Buying and Selling Carnomaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

