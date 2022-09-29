Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.