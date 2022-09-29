Catge coin (CATGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60,955.04

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Catge coin has a market cap of $60,955.04 and $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Catge coin
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy.
Buying and Selling Catge coin
Receive News & Updates for Catge coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catge coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.