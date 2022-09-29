CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $114.29 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

