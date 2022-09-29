Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
