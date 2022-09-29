Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,869 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 52.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

