Cellframe (CELL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $91,247.00

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Cellframe has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cellframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.