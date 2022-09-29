Celo (CELO) Market Cap Tops $795.80 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $795.80 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

