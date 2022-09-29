Centrifuge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $500,498.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

