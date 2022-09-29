Ceres (CERES) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $692,932.44

Ceres (CERES) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.52 or 0.00148296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $692,932.44 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

