Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

