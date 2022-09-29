Channels Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,746.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Channels coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Channels has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Channels has a market cap of $81,026.87 and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

