ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 6.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 90,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,167,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.
In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 260,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,936,923 shares of company stock worth $26,808,350. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
