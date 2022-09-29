Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $551.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $676.00 to $551.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.59.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $321.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $305.31 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.69 and its 200 day moving average is $471.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

