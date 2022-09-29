Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $551.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $676.00 to $551.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.59.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $321.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $305.31 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.69 and its 200 day moving average is $471.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.