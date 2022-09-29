Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 3.4 %

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

