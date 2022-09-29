Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

