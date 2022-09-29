Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
