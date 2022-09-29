China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lifted to Buy at DBS Vickers

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

