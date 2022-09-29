China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lifted to Buy at DBS Vickers

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
