Chintai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,602.00 (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Chintai has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chintai has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chintai

Chintai launched on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

