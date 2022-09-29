Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,566.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,612.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,479.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

