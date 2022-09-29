Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $15.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRQF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PPRQF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

