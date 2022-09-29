Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 600,000 Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,099,737 shares in the company, valued at C$396,482.91.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 150,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 111,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,146.50.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:XIM opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

