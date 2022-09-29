Christopher William Patterson Buys 1,125 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50.

TSE:FTT opened at C$24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

