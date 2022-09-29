Chrono.tech Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273,576.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $42.23 million and $273,576.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $59.47 or 0.00303356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Chrono.tech’s genesis date was November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chrono.tech is www.wonderland.money. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

