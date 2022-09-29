Cindicator Price Tops $0.0007 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.30 million and $181.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars.

