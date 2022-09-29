Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPHRF stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
