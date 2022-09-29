Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE BHIL opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

