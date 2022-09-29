Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

LIN opened at $271.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.32. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

