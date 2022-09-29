Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

DWX opened at $29.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.