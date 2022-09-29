Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 156.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,117 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

