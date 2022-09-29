Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 38.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after buying an additional 256,463 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,382 shares of company stock worth $24,708,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

