Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

PFN stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

