Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

AMAT opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

