Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 12,898 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.