Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 553 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.35 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.