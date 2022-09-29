Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Short Interest Up 904.2% in September

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 904.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clas Ohlson Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clas Ohlson (CSOHF)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Clas Ohlson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clas Ohlson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.